Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to our screens later this month.

This upcoming series will see 15 stars put their dancing skills to the test as they perform with their professional partners each week with hopes to get their hands on the glitterball trophy at the end of the series.

Which celebrities are in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up?





Among the celebrities taking part are comedian Robert Webb, Loose Women panellist Judi Love and Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty.

Joining them will be former rugby player Ugo Monye, EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and actor Greg Wise.

In addition, the series will see its first ever deaf contestant, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, take part and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will be the first to dance as one half of an all-male pairing.

A new photo of the professionals, including returning fan favourites such as Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones, includes the four new dancers joining the line-up: Kai Widdrington, from the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, and The Greatest Dancer winner Jowita Przystal.

Meet Cameron, Jowita, Kai and Nikita, our four fabulous new pro dancers for #Strictly 2021!



👉 https://t.co/BBJSnP6t7F pic.twitter.com/KNpLvL5L0p — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) July 19, 2021

In the shot they pose on a stage in the middle of the ballroom, dressed in sparky metallic sequins and tassels and surrounded by gold and silver balls.

Anton Du Beke is absent from the picture since he is swapping his dance shoes for a full-time role on the judging panel in the new series.

The 55-year-old professional, who judged for a two-week stint during the 2020 series, will join Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel.

I'm so excited! Thrilled to be joining these wonderful judges @bbcstrictly 😘 https://t.co/0eDNq3liof — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) June 24, 2021

He will take over from Bruno Tonioli, who remains unable to take part due to travel uncertainty caused by the pandemic because he lives in the US and is a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars at the same time.

It was previously announced that the usual annual trip to Blackpool for the customary episode broadcast live from the famous Tower Ballroom will not be happening in this series.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2021 start?





You can watch the first episode of the new Strictly Come Dancing series on September 18 on BBC One.