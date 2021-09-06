Motoring analysts have discovered some of the most popular roads in the UK for drivers who are keen to avoid travelling on motorways.
The car leasing company LeaseCar.uk have compiled a list of the top 20 most used B-roads and minor roads among drivers, who may have used their satnav or electronic mapping to dodge the motorway.
A spokesman for LeaseCar.uk said: “There are numerous reasons why motorists might want to avoid the motorway.
The most popular is the B465 West Drayton Road, in Hillingdon, with the London borough providing four of the roads on the list.
Amongst the top ten routes could be found in Solihull, Falkirk, Milton Keynes, Leicestershire and Hampshire.
Specific roads in Bradford, Swindon, Bristol and Stockport also feature in the top 20 most popular B-roads and minor roads with car drivers in the UK, as compiled from national road statistics data.
Most satnavs enable drivers to plot their route and avoid specific things as part of their journey including toll roads and motorways.
“Sometimes it can be a nervousness of using large multi-lane roads or maybe drivers wanting to opt for a more scenic journey or simply just wanting a different route to travel.
“This guide shows some of the busiest B-roads and minor roads across the UK network which are popular with drivers.”
The top 20 most popular B-roads and minor roads in the UK are as follows:
- B465, West Drayton Road, Hillingdon
- B4102, Lode Lane, Solihull
- C, Childs Way, Milton Keynes
- B3385, Newgate Lane, Hampshire
- B4114, Leicester Road, Leicestershire
- B466, High Road, Ickenham, Hillingdon
- B4098, Radford Road, Coventry
- B902, Carron Road, Falkirk
- B483, Park Road, Hillingdon
- C, Grafton Street, Milton Keynes (listed twice)
- C, Southern Perimeter Road, Hillingdon
- B6145, Thornton Road, Bradford
- B4006, Swindon Road, Swindon
- B5465, Shaw Heath, Stockport
- B197, London Road, Hertfordshire
- C, Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton and Hove
- B6053, Eckington Way, Sheffield
- U, Hob's Moat Road, Solihull
- B3333, Privett Road, Hampshire
- C, Hengrove Way, City of Bristol
