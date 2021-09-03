Kate Walsh, known to Greys Anatomy fans as Addison Montgomery, has announced she will be returning to the popular medical drama for season 18.
The 53-year-old actress will be returning to her role as gynaecological and neonatal surgeon that she previously played before she left the show in 2012.
In a video shared by Shondaland, creator Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Walsh said: “Hi Shondaland, Kate Walsh here and guess who’s back.
“That’s right friends, Dr Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
“It feels so good to be home again, joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast on season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy.
“Just wait till you see what she’s got in store for you.
Addison Montgomery first appeared in the series as Addison Sheperd, estranged wife to Derek Sheperd, played by Patrick Dempsey.
Her iconic entrance into the show quickly made her a fan favourite, with her being given her own spin-off show afterwards entitled, Private Practice.
In an Instagram post announcing her return, fans and co-stars took to the comments to share their excitment.
Long time main character in the show, Ellen Pompeo commented: "Lets give them what they want... quality tv drama".
The Shondaland Instagram account commented: "WELCOME HOME!!!!"
Greys Anatomy first appeared on our screens in 2005, with the next season due to be released its 18th. The last season focused around the Covid-19 pandemic and its global effect.
