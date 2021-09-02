Users of Instagram are reporting problems with getting connected, refreshing their posts and seeing their feeds.
On Down Detector at time of writing, fault reports are rising rapidly, with users reporting problems with the app, server connection and feed.
One user commented: “I can't refresh my feed or see my follower’s posts”, while others claim the app repeatedly crashes.
Multiple complaints have also been made on Twitter; however Instagram have not yet confirmed the outages.
Sky Broadband experiencing unrelated outages
This comes as Sky Broadband reported issues in Cardiff and South East England today, with customers reporting not being able to access internet from as early as last night.
While Sky have only confirmed these issues for certain regions, customers on Twitter are reporting outages elsewhere such as the Midlands.
#skybroadband #skybroadbanddown Not just South East England/Cardiff. I’m on Welsh borders / Herefordshire. Seems parts of Midlands affected too. 2 of us at home need to be able to work and join Zoom meetings. @SkyHelpTeam https://t.co/YRbEFzVG9r— Ryan Minchin (@Ryan_Minchin) September 2, 2021
