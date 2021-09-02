On Wednesday evening (September 1), Ed Sheeran arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a multicoloured jacket that he borrowed from Sir Elton John.

Sheeran said he was loaned the outfit, including a colourful jacket, white shirt and black tie, after his fellow singer told him he has “dressed terribly for the last 10 years”.

The awards ceremony also saw actor Idris Elba, director Quentin Tarantino and actress Vicky McClure in attendance.

Speaking on the red carpet, Ed Sheeran said: “I have always been the non-stylish person. I have been lent a nice suit.”

He added: “This is from Donatella Versace and basically I have gone round Elton’s for dinner and he said, ‘You’ve dressed terribly for the last 10 years, let me sort you out.’

“So this is Elton sorting me out.”

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan also attended the event after broadcasting watchdog Ofcom earlier announced he did not breach the broadcasting code with his comments on Good Morning Britain about the Duchess of Sussex.

Quentin Tarantino. (PA)

Actress Cush Jumbo, McClure’s Line Of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar, singer Ellie Goulding, model Winnie Harlow and television presenter Alex Scott all went to the ceremony.

Posing for pictures on the red carpet ahead of the central London event were Radio DJs Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw, former footballer Gary Lineker and Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Grantchester star James Norton also attended the event.

The ceremony was being hosted by actor and musician Elba and his wife Sabrina.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. (PA)

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine received the heroes of the year award.

The team was also recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with Prof Gilbert made a dame after helping mastermind the new vaccine and Prof Green awarded an OBE for services to science and public health.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Prof Green told of the “emotional moment” when she received her first dose of the vaccine in April.

She said: “It was an emotional moment for me because I’m there along with other people receiving the AstraZeneca jab. And that meant a lot, because it was the culmination for us of the project that started back in January the year before.”

Vicky McClure. (PA)

The 24th edition of the awards took place in person at the Tate Modern gallery in London and saw actor Sir Anthony Hopkins receive the legend award.

Welsh actor Sir Anthony, 83, won his second best actor Oscar this year.