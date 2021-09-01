New data shows that Brits used their payment cards more during the August bank holiday weekend than at any point since Christmas 2019, before the pandemic began.

According to Barclaycard, which processes £1 in every £3 spent on debit and credit cards in the UK, the number of transactions was 14.4% higher last weekend than the same time last year.

The payments provider also said it was even 9.4% higher than the same weekend in 2019.

It said that it processed more transactions on both Saturday and Sunday than on any other date since Christmas Eve 2019.

Barclaycard Payments chief executive Rob Cameron, said: “We haven’t seen transaction volumes like these since Christmas 2019, the last major shopping milestone before the pandemic.

“This is hopefully a sign of more positive times to come, and a testament to the strength and resilience of British businesses when it comes to adapting and thriving in a post-lockdown world.”

Leisure and entertainment businesses were given a particular boost. Transaction volumes increased 37.2% compared with the August bank holiday in 2020, and 26.8% compared with the same period in 2019.

They were not the only businesses seeing an increase as the food and drinks sector also saw a 20.3% rise compared with last year and 14.5% compared with 2019.

Mr Cameron, said: “The sectors where we’ve witnessed particularly strong growth – leisure and entertainment, and food and drink – demonstrate that consumers certainly haven’t lost their appetite for a celebration.”

The economy has been opening up in recent months, with activity returning and, in some cases, exceeding its pre-pandemic levels.

England’s third lockdown started to ease in April, with some restrictions being lifted to allow outdoor serving in pubs. After a phased reopening, all restrictions were lifted in July.