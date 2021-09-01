Downing Street have confirmed it will follow through on plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclub entry.

The new vaccine passports will be implemented from the end of September.

The proposed vaccine passport had previously been met with criticism from politicians on both sides, as well as leaders in the night-time hospitality industry.

Through this scheme nightclub goers would be required to show proof of their vaccination status in order to enter domestic venues and events.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that the plans remained in place.

“We set out broadly our intention to require our vaccination for nightclubs and some other settings and we’ll be coming forward in the coming weeks with details for that,” he said.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey said his party would oppose the scheme. Labour also called it “costly, open to fraud and…impractical”.

“As predicted the Government has reheated their Covid ID card scheme,” Mr Davey wrote on Twitter.

“They are divisive, unworkable and expensive and the Liberal Democrats will oppose them.”

It comes as The Guardian reported that new data showed some people would be more reluctant to be vaccinated if such passports were introduced.

As predicted the government has reheated their Covid ID card scheme.



They are divisive, unworkable and expensive and the Liberal Democrats will oppose them.https://t.co/1wGNa8EzLR — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 31, 2021

Analysis was conducted of 16,527 people, 14,543 of whom had not yet had both vaccine doses.

87.8% said their decision to receive a second dose would not be affected by the introduction of the passport scheme.

Two thirds of the remaining 12.2% suggested they would be less likely to get vaccinated if passports were introduced. The remaining third said they would be more inclined.

The study’s lead author, Dr Alex de Figueiredo from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said these percentages become significant when scaled up to the whole population, according to The Guardian.

Boris Johnson also previously faced a backlash within his own party over the possibility of domestic vaccine passports, with 43 Conservative MPs signing a declaration opposing them.