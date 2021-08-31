Ant Middleton, known for his role as chief instructor on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is going on tour this year.

The bestselling author is due to release a new book this autumn, called Mind Over Muscle: Zero Negativity.

Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow and Belfast are all included in the destinations of the Mind Over Muscle: Zero Negativity Tour.   

Full list of Mind Over Muscle: Zero Negativity 2021 tour dates

  • Brighton Centre 28 October 2021
  • Plymouth Pavilions 29 October 2021
  • Bournemouth Intl Centre 30 October 2021
  • Southend Cliffs Pavilion 31 October 2021 at 1pm and 7pm
  • Belfast waterfront 2-3 November 2021
  • Dublin Olympia 4 November 2021
  • Sheffield City Hall 6 November 2021 at 1pm and 6.30pm
  • Newcastle O2 City Hall 7 November 2021
  • Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 8-9 November 2021
  • Manchester O2 Apollo 11 November 2021
  • Leeds First Direct Arena 12 November 2021
  • Liverpool M&S Bank Arena 13 November 2021
  • Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 16-17 November 2021
  • Blackpool Opera House 19 November 2021
  • Birmingham Utilita Arena 20 November 2021
  • Ipswich Regent 22 November 2021
  • London Eventim Apollo 23 November 2021
  • Hull Bonus Arena 25 November 2021
  • Blackburn King Georges Hall 26 November 2021
  • Cardiff Motorpoint Arena 27 November 2021
  • Stockton Globe 29 November 2021
  • Edinburgh Playhouse 30 November 2021

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster