Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned to our screens on Sunday 29 August.

The Channel 4 programme sees chief instructor Ant Middleton and his Directing Staff (DS) put 12 celebrities through their paces as they attempt to pass SAS selection.

While you may be familiar with the programme, you might be less sure of who Ant Middleton is so we’ve compiled a small list of facts to help you familiarise yourself with him.

Ant Middleton: Where he was born and raised

Ant Middleton was born in Portsmouth and grew up in rural France.

Middleton has an extensive military background

He spent 13 years in the military where he took on roles in the Special Boat Service (SBS), the Royal Marines and 9 Parachute Squadron Royal.

In 2008, Ant started his 4-year long career in the SBS as a sniper, the special forces unit of the UK’s Royal Navy. It’s also the sister unit of the SAS.

How tall is Ant Middleton?





Ant Middelton is 5ft 8". He joked in a tweet to a fan that he is "just over 5'8 but not quite 5'9."

Just over 5'8 but not quite 5'9 so she's wrong 😂 take the victory Steve 💪🏻 — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) September 28, 2017

Ant Middleton books are best-sellers

Ant is a bestselling author and has released four books with another one due to be released in Autumn this year. Cold Justice, his debut book, is a thriller while First Man In: Leading from the Front, The Fear Bubble and Zero Negativity: The Power of Positive Thinking are all about Ant’s adventures and challenges and the lessons he learned along the way.

In his new book, Mental Fitness, Ant explains 15 rules he lives by to keep his body and mind in good shape.

Ant Middleton 2021 tour details

Ant's Mind over Muscle: Zero Negativity Tour will begin at the Brighton Centre on October 28 and end in Edinburgh at the Playhouse on November 30 2021.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air again on Sunday 5 September at 9pm on Channel 4. You can catch up with the first episode of the new series on All 4.