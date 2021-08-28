Aldi and Lidl have revealed a range of items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores this Bank Holiday weekend.
From pet products to power tools, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains this weekend while enjoying an extra day off work.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are offering a range of DIY products offered at discount prices.
These include:
This HWorkzone Red 3 Drawer Tool Chest is perfect for people with tools here, there and everwhere. Whilst providing easy access to your tools the Workzone Red 3 Drawer Tool Chest features a large top compartment accesible through an opening lid with 2 lid stays and 3 drawers. Available at Aldi for £39.99.
The Ferrex Belt and Disc Sander is a hardworking tool perfect for your next DIY project. Available online for £89.99.
Grab everything you need to complete the job, including this 210 set of multipurpose screws. Available for just £4.49 in Aldi.
Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
There are plenty of pet products available in the middle of Lidl this week.
These include:
A playful gadget to keep your dog hydrated Large press pad for the dog to control. Available in Lidle for £9.99.
With thick padding for extra comfort, the Zoofari Dog Outdoor Bed will mean your furry friend can enjoy family time in the garden with the whole family this Bank Holiday weekend. Available in Lidl for £24.99.
Perfect for long walks with the pooch, the Zoofari Dog Travel Water Bottle has a capacity of 550ml. Available in Lidl for £2.99.
Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.
