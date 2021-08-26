The UK’s evacuation effort in Afghanistan will continue despite the “barbaric” terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Multiple people have been killed in at least two explosions in a suspected terror attack near Kabul airport following warnings a strike would be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed two blasts occurred in a “complex attack” outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, and there were “a number of US and civilian casualties”.

The Ministry of Defence said there had been no UK military or Government casualties reported at an early stage.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded in twin suicide attacks outside the airport, which has been the centre of the effort to help people flee Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defence did not confirm or deny whether Isis-K was believed to be behind the explosions, after earlier warnings about the affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Afghanistan.

But an anonymous US official said the blasts were “definitely believed to be” carried out by IS.

Kabul airport explosions. (PA)

Boris Johnson issues statement on Kabul terrorist attack

Boris Johnson said members of the US military “very sadly have lost their lives” in the attacks in Kabul, as well as “many Afghan casualties”.

Following a meeting of Cobra, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I want to stress that this threat of a terrorist attack is one of the constraints that we’ve been operating under in Operation Pitting, in the big extraction that’s been going on, and we’ve been ready for it, we’ve been prepared for it.

“And I want to stress that we’re going to continue with that operation – and we’re now coming towards the end of it, to the very end of it, in any event.”

He added: “But, clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us, and that’s what we’re going to do.”