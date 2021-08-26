Earlier this afternoon reports came from Afghanistan that two explosions have been let off in Kabul.

According to the BBC, one explosion was a suicide bombing near to the closed Abbey Gate where British troops had been stationed. The second explosion was close to the Baron Hotel, according to the Pentagon press secretary.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The ex-Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan, has taken to Twitter to share his opinion on the incident, claiming President Joe Biden has “victims’ blood on his hands”.

This has become the nightmare everyone feared when Biden ordered his shockingly reckless withdrawal. It could now bring down his presidency.

👇👇 https://t.co/BKK7GABUrF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 26, 2021

“My god - as if those poor people haven’t suffered enough. Just horrendous.

The victims’ blood will be on President Biden’s hands. He caused this catastrophic situation” he Tweeted.

Reports of multiple fatalities have come from Kabul, with a total so far of 13 people including children.

Piers further called Biden’s removal of troops a “shockingly reckless withdrawal”, claiming this was the nightmare everyone feared from his decision.

“It could now bring down his Presidency” Piers concluded.

US defence spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blast occurred and said “casualties are unclear at this time” on Thursday afternoon.

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

Following the explosion close to Kabul airport, the Ministry of Defence tweeted: “We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

It comes as Boris Johnson warned time is running out for the evacuation effort in Kabul as the operation was strained by a warning that a lethal terror attack could be launched within hours.