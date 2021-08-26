The UK’s Ministry of Defence has provided an update on the confirmed explosion at Kabul airport.

An explosion has been heard outside Kabul airport following warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phases of the evacuation effort.

US defence spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blast occurred and said “casualties are unclear at this time” on Thursday afternoon.

It came after armed forces minister James Heappey previously warned there is “very credible reporting” of an “imminent” and “severe” threat to Kabul airport.

Ministry of Defence update on Afghanistan explosion

Following the explosion close to Kabul airport, the Ministry of Defence tweeted: “We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

It comes as Boris Johnson warned time is running out for the evacuation effort in Kabul as the operation was strained by a warning that a lethal terror attack could be launched within hours.

The Prime Minister said on Thursday morning that the “overwhelming majority” of eligible people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan, but he conceded the time left is now “quite short”.

He vowed “we’ll do everything we can to get everybody else” before the deadline for British troops to depart in advance of the exit of US forces on Tuesday, after President Joe Biden refused his request to extend the time frame.