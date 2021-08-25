Northern Railway has launched a flash sale with train tickets for just £1.
There are over one million advance single tickets up for grabs for travel between September 6 and October 22, 2021 and once they're gone, they're gone.
Kids tickets are also in the sale and cost just 50p per ticket for 5-15 year olds.
⚡️ FLASH SALE ⚡️— Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) August 24, 2021
£1 tickets have landed! Nope, that's not a typo, we have over one million train tickets for travel between 6 September and 22 October on sale for only a pound. Once they're gone, they're gone, so hurry to https://t.co/A6yTdhwH6H to book yours today! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WLWFFutjDH
How to buy £1 train tickets
Visit the Northern Rail website or the free app to book your tickets. You’ll need to choose which stations you’re planning to leave from and travel to as well as the date you’d like to schedule your journey for.
You must enter dates between September 6 and October 22, 2021 and you may be asked to select the time and return journey.
A full list of stations offering Flash Sale tickets can be found on the Northern Rail website.
