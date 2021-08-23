Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, has announced she has given birth to twins.
The 29-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post to her more than seven million followers.
The singer’s announcement came a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards told the world she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Leigh-Anne, originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, posted a black and white photo of the newborns’ feet and wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21.”
Pinnock revealed that she was pregnant in May this year by sharing snaps on Instagram which saw her wearing an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves while cradling her baby bump.
She said: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”
Little Mix have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands after being put together on The X Factor in 2011.
They decided to leave Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.
