Little Mix star Perrie Edwards gave birth to her first child at the weekend.

Perrie and her partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, shared that they were expecting their first child together in May this year.

The singer took to Instagram to share the news, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face as well as a snap of the child’s foot resting on Alex's hand.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Edwards, 28, announced she was pregnant when she posted a photo of her bump on Instagram which she captioned: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain cradling her from behind. The pair have been together since early 2017.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Perrie confirmed their relationship after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in February 2017.

She captioned the picture: “Him.”

Little Mix have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands after being put together on The X Factor in 2011.

They decided to leave Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, another of the now 3-member group, is also expecting a baby with her footballer fiancé Andre Gray.