Sky customers were facing outages and connection issues in a wide area on Friday.

Although Sky has announced those issues have been resolved, the outages were just one in many as banks and companies across the country faced down time.

If your Sky is down, here is how you can contact them and get help.

Twitter

Sky have a dedicated help and support twitter account where they have been replying to customer queries regarding the outage. Staff respond on the twitter account between 8:30am and 9pm. You can find the account here.

Online chat

In the top right of their website, Sky have an online chat where you can contact a customer advisor. Sky recommend using this option first as lines can get very busy.

Sky Broadband customer service contact number

Sky’s general customer service number is 0333 759 1018. However, in busy periods such as the outage lines can be very busy.