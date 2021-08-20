On Friday morning a series of banks and online shops have been reported as down on Down Detector.

Customers are reportedly unable to log into banking or get online, we’ve listed below who has a reported outage and what has been confirmed.

Santander

Santander have reported outages on down detector which they have confirmed on its UK help Twitter account.

It's ^WB here with the team until 8pm today folks. Feel free to throw some queries at us! — Santander UK Help (@santanderukhelp) August 20, 2021

Noting that several customers have had problems logging on, they suggest to try switching from data to WIFI or vice versa. Or, try un-install and re-install the app again.

TSB

TSB have confirmed outages on Twitter. They have stressed regular payments are unaffected and customers can still make and receive payments from their accounts.

1/2 We’re aware of an internet service provider issue affecting multiple organisations and we’re sorry some customers are experiencing issues with accessing the Internet and Mobile Banking. — TSB (@TSB) August 20, 2021

NatWest

NatWest have confirmed via Twitter replies that they are having service issues.

Thanks for that 😊 We are aware of this and hope to see this resolved soon. Please do let us know should the issue persist throughout the day! Thanks again and stay safe! Connor — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) August 20, 2021

Customers are reporting having issues with logging into the banking app and online banking.

First Direct

First Direct have also acknowledged outages on Twitter. Responding to customers who are struggling to log in to banking, they are suggesting switching from data to Wi-Fi or vice versa.

Hi Ian, sorry you're having a problem logging on today, if you haven't already please try switching your internet connection (from WiFi to 4G for example) to see if that resolves it. If it does you may need to contact your service provider should the issue persist. - Charlotte — first direct (@firstdirect) August 20, 2021

Sky

ℹ️ NEW: Sky Broadband



Sky Broadband customers may be experiencing issues when trying to access some websites this morning. We're investigating this as a priority and we're sorry for any inconvenience.https://t.co/mh4Ipg3Yst — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 20, 2021

Sky have confirmed outages this morning on twitter and have insisted they are working on this as a priority. According to Down Detector, 95% of reported issues are related to broadband.

NOW-TV

Customers are reporting struggles with connection when attempting to access NOW-TV today. They have responded on Twitter confirming they are having VPN issues and are working on fixing it.

Upon further investigation we do need to make you aware there is an issue with the VPN this is being investigated and we hope to have a fix soon!

^NK — NOW Help Team (@NOWHelpTeam) August 20, 2021

The following websites are also reported as having outages on Down Detector however they have not yet been confirmed.

• Ebay

• Virgin Media

• Booking.com

• Call of Duty