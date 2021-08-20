Sky customers were reporting outages across the UK today.
A Sky spokesperson said: “We have resolved the issue with Sky Broadband. Customers should be able to access websites and apps as normal. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The issue started early on Friday morning, with more than 1000 reported issues before 9am.
Sky have confirmed the outages on Twitter, saying they are working on a solution.
ℹ️ NEW: Sky Broadband— Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) August 20, 2021
Sky Broadband customers may be experiencing issues when trying to access some websites this morning. We're investigating this as a priority and we're sorry for any inconvenience.https://t.co/mh4Ipg3Yst
According to Down Detector, customers in London, Glasgow and Nottingham are most severely hit.
95% of reports claim broadband is the issue, with 4% claiming TV and a further 1% reporting a total outage.
Halifax and TSB customers report problems
Meanwhile customers at Halifax and TSB are also reporting problems.
Halifax customers have reported receiving an error message which states: "Can’t connect to HSBC network and check your device settings" when trying to use the bank’s mobile banking app.
TSB customers have also reported an outage.
