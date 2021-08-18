We’ve put together a guide to accommodation in Scotland for the August bank holiday, and the good news is they all cost less than £400.

The summer bank holiday weekend is from Friday 27 August to Monday 30 August 2021.

Whether you’re looking for a final break away with the kids before the new school year or if you’re hoping for a relaxed weekend for two, we have you covered.

All prices are calculated for the bank holiday weekend and were accurate as of 18 August.

Glasgow

ibis Styles Glasgow Central

This hotel is in Glasgow City Centre, a great location to see all it has to offer. Just 1.1km from Buchanan Galleries, it’s in an ideal spot for a bit of shopping.

It’s around 0.7 miles from the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and Glasgow Airport is 6.2 miles from the accommodation.

For 2 adults to stay from Friday 27 – Monday 30 August prices are from £244 for a double room.

Premier Inn Glasgow (Motherwell) Hotel

If you’d like to stay here with your family, you can expect prices from £144 for the duration of the bank holiday weekend. This price is based on a family of 2 adults and 2 children.

The hotel is about a six-minute drive from Carfin train station and Holywell train station. Free parking is available on site.

Aberdeen

Airbnb – Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire

If you’re looking for a home away from home, this might suit you and your family. Stay in this newly refurbished residential home just a 5-minute walk to the beach and a 25-minute drive to Aberdeen.

It’s a 40-minute drive to Dundee so there’s plenty to explore. Fishing villages sit between both cities so you could stop off there too.

You’ll have access to a 50” TV with SKY and internet TV, ideal for some downtime indoors.

For 2 adults and 2 children to stay here over the bank holiday weekend, you’ll pay £318.

Airbnb – luxury apartment

This newly refurbished apartment could be just what you need with its modern spacious rooms.

During your stay, you’ll be able to take advantage of the free broadband and smart TV complete with free Netflix.

It’s in a good location with the city centre close by, including the Union Square Shopping Centre which is in walking distance.

A family of four, 2 adults and 2 children, could expect to pay from £300 to stay here for the weekend.

Edinburgh

Best Western Edinburgh South Braid Hills Hotel

A room with a view. Two adults can stay in a double room at this hotel from £298 this bank holiday weekend. The room we’ve priced up has a view of Edinburgh from the window.

The 19th-century hotel is in a good location with the city centre just 10 minutes away by car.

It’s on a bus route into the city centre and a 20-minute drive from Edinburgh Airport. It’s also worth mentioning that the hotel is a five minute drive from 4 golf courses.

Whatever you get up to, we hope you have a safe enjoyable bank holiday weekend.