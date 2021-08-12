Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

The actress was known for TV roles such as Worzel Gummidge, Till Death Us Do Part and Eastenders.

More recently, she portrayed Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs Hudson in the Bafta award-winning BBC series Sherlock.

The actress has enjoyed a career that has spanned decades.

She rose to fame in the 1960s after appearing in films such as Sir Cliff Richard’s Summer Holiday and Wonderful

The actress has remained one of the UK’s most-loved small screen stars.

In the late 50s, Stubbs was the cover girl for the Dairy Box chocolates produced by Rowntree’s.

The veteran actress, who had been ill for months, died peacefully at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by family, her agent said.

A statement from her family said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her agent Rebecca Blond said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

She is survived by three children.

Adopted son Jason from her first marriage with actor Peter Gilmore between 1958 and 1969.

Following the divorce she married Nicky Henson before divorcing in 1975 although the couple remained good friends.

They had two children, composer Christian Henson and musician composer Joe Henson.