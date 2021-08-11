Fans of hit 90s show Friends will be delighted to the know that the on-screen romance of Ross and Rachel could be on the cards in real life.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly “grown close again” since the couple reunited with the cast of Friends for the 25th anniversary reunion show earlier this year.

According to reports, the former co-stars have been spending time together at Jennifer’s LA home.

A source told Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.

"They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

The source added: "They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

Cast romances that never were

David and Jenifer shocked fans when they admitted the chemistry between their characters Rachel Green and Ross Geller was down to more than just good acting.

The cast of Friends were reunited at long last as the Friends: The Reunion aired in May.

For the first time in 17 years, Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer got back together for a one-off special to look back at the beloved comedy.

The cast appeared as themselves and gave fans an insight into what was going on behind the scenes of one of the biggest sitcoms on the planet in the 90s before it ended in 2004.

While Ross and Rachel’s romance was one of the biggest plot points of the show, the actors almost followed in their footsteps.

Schwimmer said: “The first season I had a major crush on Jen.

“And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Aniston agreed and confirmed their first kiss came on screen when Ross and Rachel embraced at the Central Perk coffee house.

She said: “So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”