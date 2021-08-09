Netflix users have been spoilt for choice this month with an array of new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming platform.
There are so many streaming services available these days, thanks to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch.
And even as lockdown restrictions ease, many of us love nothing more than sitting in front of the TV to binge watch our favourite shows.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for August, with more still to come throughout the month.
What’s more is there’s new seasons of some of the best Netflix original shows being released in the coming days.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases this week including TV shows, Netflix originals, films and documentaries.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
August 10
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N – Educational children’s show.
- Untold: Malice in the Palace (2021) N – Sports documentary about the 2004 incident between players and fans at an NBA game in Michigan.
August 11
- Bake Squad (Season 1) N – Reality cooking competition series.
- Asphalt Goddess / La diosa del asfalto (2020) – Spanish musical.
- The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N – The final installment of Netflix’s popular teen-drama trilogy will see Elle Evans make the biggest decision of her life, go to college with her boyfriend, or go to college with her best friend?
August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls (Season 1) N – High school series.
- Don’t Let Go (2019) – Horror starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid.
- Lokillo: Nothing’s The Same (2020) – Stand-up Special.
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N – Anime movie based on the popular Capcom video game.
August 13
- Beckett (2021) N – John David Washington stars as Beckett, an American tourist trapped in Greece at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy on the run for his life.
- Brand New Cherry Flavor (Season 1) N – Mystery horror about a filmmaker heading to Hollywood but gets sucked into a world of strange.
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N – Another batch of episodes of the Dreamworks series based on the huge Fast & Furious franchise.
- Gone for Good (Limited Series) N – French crime drama based on the Harlen Coben book.
- Valeria (Season 2) N – Spanish comedy series.
August 15
- Downton Abbey (Seasons 1-6) – British period drama series that aired on ITV.
- Grace: The Possession (2014) – Horror starring Alexia Fast.
- I Give It a Year (2013) – Ensemble rom-com about a newlywed couple with friends all convinced it’s not going to last.
