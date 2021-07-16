THE Metropolitan Police has dismissed PC Wayne Couzens after pleading guilty to York woman Sarah Everard's kidnap and rape.
Couzens had been dismissed with immediate effect following a hearing chaired by Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball.
It found that Couzens’ conduct “breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct”.
He was dismissed without notice.
Ms Ball said: “Couzens has betrayed everything we, the police, stand for and following his guilty pleas and convictions I have dismissed him today.
“All of us in the Met are horrified, sickened and angered by this man’s crimes. Sarah was a young woman who had her life cruelly snatched away from her. I know she is sorely missed by so many people and our thoughts remain with her loved ones. We are so profoundly sorry.”
