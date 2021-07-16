A "WOEFULLY thought through" application for a massive development including around 700 homes should be withdrawn and replaced, according to councillors in Otley.

Ward councillors Sandy Lay and Ryk Downes have sent formal objections to the East of Otley scheme.

Cllr Downes said: "I am horrified and appalled at the disdain this application has for Otley and its residents. If we are to have this development imposed on us, it should be something to be proud of and take into account planning policy and the Neighbourhood Plan. Also mitigate the impact on the environment for the road and allow existing users and wildlife to do so safely without having to cross a busy new road.

"I feel the only way to deliver an acceptable scheme would be to withdraw this one and through a proper consultation process deliver a 21st Century project."

Cllr Lay said: "I have always opposed this housing site, even when it was 550 houses, so to see this increase to 700 without public consultation was, frankly, extremely disappointing. Coupled with a very substandard application we have been left with no option but to call for the scheme to be withdrawn and redrawn so that the community can have a proper say on the location and layout of the road and on the density, design and distribution of the housing."

He added: "I would like to place on record my thanks to all of those who have commented and on the magnificent campaign run by the East of Otley Action Group who have been ably supported of the Otley Development Disgrace (ODD) team. We can now only hope that the planning process takes its course and agrees with the majority of the comments and rejects this woefully thought through and hurried application."

The submission from the two councillors doesn't include the views of fellow Otley and Yeadon ward member Cllr Colin Campbell, because of the need for impartiality as he sits on various plans panels.

In their submission they say: "Ward members have continued to raise our serious concerns regarding the East of Otley scheme. We are now of the opinion that the development should be withdrawn until the developers can demonstrate compliance with both Leeds City Council policies and with the democratically agreed Otley Neighbourhood Plan. It must also seek and demonstrate to address both council’s declared climate emergencies."

They add: "Our four main concerns are the density, design and distribution of the proposed 700 housing units, the location and layout of the East of Otley Relief Road and the significant and permanent loss of biodiversity. Finally, we continue to be concerned at the failure of the two principal developers to undertake a deep and meaningful consultation with the community. We can only begin to overcome these concerns when Persimmon and Leeds City Council commit to a full and comprehensive community engagement.

"As a Hybrid planning application we also need to make clear that any planning consent must only relate to Phase One and must not be used to justify nor set precedence for Phase Two. Ward members have been clear throughout our discussions with council officers that each phase must be considered on each of its merits and any consent and planning conditions must only relate to Phase One and that future developers cannot use consent given in Phase One to argue that ‘consent was approved during Phase One’.

The two councillors detail a large number of concerns in their submission, which can be viewed on the Leeds City council planning portal.