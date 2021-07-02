HEAVY ran and thunderstorms may bring some disruption to Ryedale, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms until midnight, with a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly and of damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.
It says that where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, and spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
There is also a small chance of some communities being cut off by flooded roads and of power cuts.
The storms bring an end to a fairly long dry spell for North Yorkshire, with more showers forecast on Sunday and every day next week until Thursday as low pressure replaces high over the UK, but temperatures should remain in the high teens or low 20s.
