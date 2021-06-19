AN award-winning hairdresser from Yorkshire has weighed in on the rice water trend amid hair growth claims.

The rice water rinse has been on the hair trend radar for a while now with Google searches for ‘does rice water grow hair’ currently up by 750 per cent. But what do the experts really think?

Emma Simmons, the owner of Thirsk based Salon54, is here to share her perspective on this hair phenomenon.

Emma said: "The rice water rinse has been used for centuries in Asia, so I think it's definitely worth giving a try, it has many benefits including detangling hair, increasing shine, strengthening the hair, improving structure of waves and curls, reducing breakage, closing down cuticles and improved hair growth. We have had an increase in clients enquiring how to make and use their own rice water rinse.

“Rice water rinsing is growing in popularity amongst many of our curly clients, helping curls be more defined, hydrated and shiny its fast becoming the most popular hack with natural textured clients.

"Packed with Amino acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants the rice water rinse packs a powerful punch, and I've noticed a lighter bouncier curl that requires less product to hold, in the clients that are using this method.

"Although it's mainly our curly clients following the trend at the moment, I do think everyone could benefit from a regular rinse.

"Clients are becoming more conscious of ingredients in products, they are cutting out the drying alcohols and silicones and opting for a more natural way of conditioning their locks.

"With a move towards sustainability and eco-friendly products the rice water rinse is a perfect at home, inexpensive alternative to traditional products."

There are three ways to make rice water, Emma says, and that's by soaking, boiling or fermenting.

"The most popular we have found amongst our clients is to soak," Emma added.

How do you make your own rice water rinse?

1) Rinse one cup of organic uncooked white rice.

2) Add rice to four cups of spring water - avoid unfiltered tap water due to the minerals and chemicals.

3) Leave to soak for a minimum of 24 hours.

4) Strain the rice and keep refrigerated.

How to do a rice water rinse:

1) Shampoo your hair and rinse.

2) Dip your hair into a large bowl containing the rice water and scoop onto the scalp, saturate your hair and scalp evenly.

3) Massage in from roots to tips and leave for 15-30 minutes, pop a shower cap on and use the heat from your head to help your hair absorb the goodness.

4) Rinse out and use a protein free conditioning treatment.

5) Style as normal.

Emma has over 25 years’ experience in hairdressing. Her creative work is regularly featured in international hair magazine, including several front covers.

The salon has finalised this month for Fashion of the Year and Emma for Curl Specialist , in the Salon Business Awards 2021.

She is a member of the Fellowship for Bitish Hairdresssing’s Project X and an expert in styling and caring for curly hair.