Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the battle to get her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement backed by the Commons on the day the UK was scheduled to quit the EU.

Mrs May had split the legally-binding treaty segment of her Brexit deal from the declaration on future relations with the EU in order to ensure MPs could vote on it on Friday.

But the Commons rejected her plan by 344 votes to 286, a majority against of 58.

Here’s what happened in Westminster:

6.28pm

Watch: Nigel Farage rallies the crowd in Parliament Square.

6.22pm

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds has said the party would continue to resist pressure to back the Withdrawal Agreement.

“I think it would be actually better staying in the European Union than living under this Withdrawal Agreement, which would mean you would accept all the rules of the European Union, pay in all the money, but have no say whatsoever,” he told LBC radio.

6.21pm

Brexit protesters climb on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square (Ted Hennessey/PA)

6.20pm

SNP justice and home affairs spokeswoman Joanna Cherry QC said she was “relieved” to leave Westminster following a day of protests.

Very relieved to be safely back to my base in London. Was abused by trailing ends of the #LeaveMeansLeave protest as I walked home. Called a traitor. Told to go back to my own country. Such a contrast from #PeoplesVoteMarch last weekend #BrexitChaos — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) March 29, 2019

6.06pm

The Labour MP for Wigan, Lisa Nandy, said on Twitter she was “accosted” outside Parliament before the vote.

Today outside Parliament I and others were accosted by people shouting f****** traitor as we tried to get in to vote. Our staff were advised to leave the building for their own safety. There were armed police everywhere. This is not normal — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) March 29, 2019

5.50pm

To chants of “Nigel, Nigel, Nigel”, Mr Farage said if Britain does not leave without a deal on April 12 and the country takes part in European elections on May 23, he “will fight them”.

He said: “And if the worst case scenario occurs, if they force us to fight a second referendum, we will beat them by a bigger margin than last time.”

5.43pm

Brexit demonstrators in Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

5.32pm

This protester did not mince words (Gareth Fuller/PA)

5.26pm

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage at the March to Leave protest in Parliament Square (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nigel Farage told the crowds in Parliament Square: “Frankly, I believe that what’s happened over there, has not just turned this day that should’ve been one of great celebration into a day that history will mark as a day of great betrayal, I believe that what’s happened over the course of two years is actually one of the saddest and worst chapters in the history of our nation.”

Mr Farage said if there were a second referendum, “we will beat them by a bigger majority”.

He added: “It’s about who we are as people – it’s about our children and grandchildren.”

“We will get our country back. We will get our pride and our self respect back,” he said.

5.15pm

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin on stage in Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tim Martin, founder of the JD Wetherspoon pub chain, told pro-Brexit campaigners in Parliament Square: “Anything you can buy from Europe you can buy from the rest of the world.”

“Replace French brandy with Aussie brandy. Replace champagne with English sparkling wine,” he said.

5.03pm

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage at the March to Leave protest in Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

5pm

Ukip leader Gerard Batten revealed that the party will be “fielding candidates up and down the country at the local elections on May 2”.

He said it is looking increasingly likely that the country will have to take part in the EU elections.

“If that happens Ukip will field candidates in every region of the country. Ukip candidates will be Brexit candidates,” he added.

As he left the stage, to Land Of Hope and Glory being blasted out around Whitehall, those watching heartily sang along and waved their flags in time to the music.

4.49pm

March to Leave protesters in Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

4.47pm

After a difficult-to-follow speech by former English Defence League Tommy Robinson on Whitehall, which made little if no reference to Brexit, Ukip leader Gerard Batten took to the stage.

He told the crowds: “As of now we do not know when we are going to leave the European Union.

“Theresa May has had, for the third time, her not-really-leaving deal rejected by Parliament.”

He added: “What we do know is that if we do not leave the EU it will mark the end of democracy in the UK.”

Mr Batten also highlighted, to cheers from the crowd, how Ukip is the “only major political party that actually wants Britain to leave the EU”.

4.40pm

4.38pm

4.30pm

Former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson rallies the crowd in Whitehall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Brexit demonstrators Les Curtis and Ray Finch in Parliament Square (Tess De La Mere/PA)

4.21pm

.@LeaveMnsLeave rally in Parliament Square. Total determination to see the referendum result which 17.4 million voted for delivered with a true Brexit. pic.twitter.com/ZOWHLKHRaF — Owen Paterson MP (@OwenPaterson) March 29, 2019

4.20pm

March to Leave protesters take to the stage in Parliament Square (Steve Parsons/PA)

4.13pm

Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage said the defeat of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement was “the end of the road” for the Prime Minister.

A Nigel Farage fan in Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

He told the Press Association: “We should be leaving today with no deal.

“I have to say honestly I’d rather have an extension to Article 50 than have this appalling treaty that Mrs May signed up to.

“I think it’s the end of the road, not just for this new European treaty which is what it is but for her as well.

“If there are more battles to come be they European elections or whatever else that’s what we’ll focus our energies on.”

On a no-deal Brexit on April 12, he said: “Much as that’s what I want and fascinatingly that’s where the opinion polls are now going very strongly and very quickly I really don’t hold out a very great hope that’s going to happen.

“There’s going to be an extension and more political battles, simple as that.”

4.08pm

The Irish premier said it is up to the UK to indicate how it plans to proceed in order to avoid the UK crashing out of the EU.

In a statement, Leo Varadkar said: “The Government notes the decision of the House of Commons to reject the indicative Withdrawal Agreement. It is now up to the UK to indicate how it plans to proceed in order to avoid a no-deal scenario.

“The European Council has agreed unanimously that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be re-opened.”

4.06pm

4.05pm

Brexit protesters in Parliament Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

A fishing boat is towed through Westminster (Victoria Jones/PA)

4.02pm

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC: “What the House has just done is to vote effectively to leave this country either leaving the EU on April 12 with no deal, reversing Brexit or kicking it into the far long grass.

“I don’t think that’s what the majority in this country wants. We are going to have to think very hard over the next few hours how we respond to that. This is a hugely disappointing response that is absolutely not in the national interest.”

Mr Grayling said that Mrs May had made very clear that she will not ask for a Brexit extension beyond June. He said Cabinet ministers would be “talking extensively” this evening and over the weekend.

Britain was “in pretty good shape” to leave without a deal if necessary, said Mr Grayling, though he stressed this was not his preferred outcome.

4pm

Remain supporters on board an open-top bus outside the Houses of Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)

3.56pm

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said ministers would continue to talk to the DUP about further reassurances regarding the Northern Ireland backstop.

“What the Prime Minister wants is to secure a deal that allows us to leave as soon as possible. She is going to continue to press for that,” the spokesman said.

“We will continue to talk to MPs across the House of Commons. You can expect us to seek to continue discussions with the DUP about what more we can do in providing reassurance that Northern Ireland wouldn’t be left behind in any backstop.”

A No 10 source added: “It is overwhelmingly in the national interest that we arrive at a successful conclusion to phase one of the negotiations and that is her entire focus.”

3.50pm

EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier expressed “deep regret” at the vote.

EU27 consultations. In Poland today to meet w/ PM @MorawieckM, EU Min. Szymanski @PolandMFA, @PLParliament & stakeholders. We regret the outcome of today’s vote. UK to indicate way forward before #EuCo on 10 April. #Brexit @collegeofeurope pic.twitter.com/En2zKKLJ7x — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 29, 2019

3.49pm

3.43pm

3.41pm

The DUP were right. pic.twitter.com/s9LKD0VUT1 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 29, 2019

3.38pm

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable told the Press Association: “I am hopeful that we will still get a majority in the Commons behind a people’s vote.

“I think that that will break the deadlock and enable the EU to extend the process.”

Sir Vince, who has announced he is standing down as party leader in May, said he would head any snap election campaign.

He said: “I’m leading our party into a snap general election.

“I’ve been very clear about that, and I’m very positive for the party.”

3.36pm

Sisters Beatrice Grant (second left) and Alice Grant (second right) join the March to Leave protest as it makes its way through London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

3.33pm

Downing Street said that despite the Government losing the vote, it was still not an “inevitability” that the UK would have to take part in elections to the European Parliament in May.

A No 10 source indicated that the Prime Minister would continue to seek support in the Commons for her deal.

“Clearly it was not the result we wanted. But, that said, we have had a number of senior Conservative colleagues who have felt able to vote with the Government today. They have done so in higher numbers than previously,” the source said.

“Clearly there is more work to do. We are at least going in the right direction.”

3.30pm

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said she was “deeply saddened and disappointed” with the vote.

Deeply saddened and disappointed by this result. The referendum decision must be implemented. The British public and businesses want us to get this done now. https://t.co/EuXI0c34Pj — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) March 29, 2019

3.28pm

The European Commission has released a statement following this afternoon’s vote, calling no-deal “a likely scenario”.

The statement reads: “The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today.

“As per the European Council (Article 50) decision on 22 March, the period provided for in Article 50(3) is extended to 12 April.

“It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date, for consideration by the European Council.

“A ‘no-deal’ scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU has been preparing for this since December 2017 and is now fully prepared for a ‘no-deal’ scenario at midnight on 12 April. The EU will remain united.

“The benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement, including a transition period, will in no circumstances be replicated in a ‘no-deal’ scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option.”

3.25pm

European Commission secretary general Martin Selmayr – right-hand man to president Jean-Claude Juncker – reacted to the news…

12 April is now the new 29 March #Brexit — Martin Selmayr (@MartinSelmayr) March 29, 2019

3.22pm

Demonstrators at the Ukip Make Brexit Happen rally in Whitehall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

3.17pm

The March to Leave outside the House of Parliament (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

3.15pm

Meanwhile, cheers went out around Parliament after controversial campaigner Tommy Robinson announced to a large crowd that the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement had been defeated for a third time.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrived to the rally on Parliament Street for a number of speeches.

He began: “So Theresa May has lost her vote. Many people will be asking what does that even mean.

“It means we were betrayed. Today is supposed to be our Independence Day.”

The crowd were then shown a documentary made by Robinson on a 50-foot screen.

He said of his documentary: “Panodrama proves everything, every single one of you already know: propaganda, slander, collusion, demonisation against every single one of us.”

The rally will hear more speeches later in the day, from Tommy Robinson himself, colliding with the Leave means Leave event at Parliament Square.

3.11pm

3.10pm

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable suggested Monday’s indicative votes could give a majority for a “customs union or a confirmatory vote” compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said: “If that’s the case, is the Prime Minister open to listening to the view of the House and considering how we might have a longer extension to explore them?”

Independent Group leader Heidi Allen (South Cambridgeshire) said “this deal is over” and “we must have a People’s Vote now”.

Green MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) said it was “grotesque” the Prime Minister had been “willing to sell out the country’s future for the price of some Tory MP careers”.

3.08pm

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said: “The Democratic Unionist Party has consistently and repeatedly indicated that we could not support the Withdrawal Agreement because of the construction of the backstop.

“We have reached this view from a principled position as we do not believe the Withdrawal Agreement is the best way forward for the United Kingdom.”

The backstop has always been the problem. The backstop remains the problem.Use the time constructively to deal with the problem. pic.twitter.com/PZhjW4pfrI — DUP (@duponline) March 29, 2019

He added that “good progress” had been made in talks with the Government on domestic legislation to ensure the “economic integrity” of the UK but “sufficient progress has not been made”.

The DUP has encouraged the Government to return to Brussels to deal with the backstop issue.

“We deeply regret the numerous missed opportunities by those who negotiated on behalf of the UK to listen to our warnings about the dangers of the backstop and to take steps to remedy those deficiencies.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to play a central role to chart a route that respects the democratic desire to leave the European Union but that does so in a way that strengthens our United Kingdom.”

3.06pm

3.04pm

Wondering how your MP voted on the EU #WithdrawalAgreement? Use our handy CommonsVotes tool to find out: https://t.co/XqGRgajlYs — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) March 29, 2019

3.02pm

The division showed there were 277 Tories who voted for the Withdrawal Agreement motion along with five Labour MPs and four Independents.

It added 34 Conservative MPs voted against, along with 234 Labour, 34 SNP, 11 Liberal Democrats, 10 DUP, four Plaid Cymru, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and 16 Independents.

And further reaction:

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Theresa May’s #Brexit deal was a bad deal for jobs, our economy and for communities in London. Her deal is now dead. The PM must now do the right thing – immediately revoke Article 50 and give the British public the final say on Brexit. #BrexitDay”

Today’s outcome was entirely predictable. No amount of parliamentary trickery can breathe life back into May’s deal. The only route to resolve the crisis is a final say with the option to Remain in the EU. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) March 29, 2019

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber) said the time was right to now revoke Article 50 and hold a general election.

He said: “We must give ourselves time and I suggest to her we now must look seriously at the option of revocation – we need to apply the handbrake to this process.

“The Prime Minister has failed to take this deal forward and she does not have the confidence of the House.

“The Prime Minister has indicated her departure. She should now go and we should be having a general election.”

2.57pm

Reaction from across the political divide:

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted:

Third defeat for PM’s bad deal – she must now accept that it’s dead. The Commons will now return on Monday to find a way forward. I hope that willl be to put the issue back to the people and/or revoke Article 50 – but @theSNP will work with others to find the best option possible — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 29, 2019

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock told the Press Association: “It’s another comprehensive defeat for the Prime Minister.

“We have to now move into a new ball game really which is about turning the Political Declaration into something that can command a Parliamentary majority.”

The tellers line up to deliver the result of the vote on the Government’s Withdrawal Agreement (House of Commons/PA)

Former Brexit minister Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the European Research Group, said it was time for Theresa May to quit.

He said: “This must be the final defeat for Theresa May’s Deal. It’s finished. And we must move on.

“It has not passed. It will not pass. I regret to say it is time for Theresa May to follow through on her words and make way so that a new leader can deliver a Withdrawal Agreement which will be passed by Parliament.

“This has been a tragic waste of time and energy for the country. We can waste no more.”

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds urged Theresa May to “look seriously” at Dominic Raab’s comments on the Irish backstop.

He said: “She knows that remains the problem … Please Prime Minister, even now, use the time constructively to get that matter sorted out.”

2.54pm

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Mrs May to step aside and for a general election to be held.

Mr Corbyn said: “This is now the third time the Prime Minister’s deal has been rejected. When it was defeated the first time, the Prime Minister said it was clear this House does not support the deal.

“Does she now finally accept this House does not support the deal? Because she seemed to indicate just now that she is going to return to this issue again.

“On Monday, this House has the chance, and I say to all members, the responsibility to find a majority for a better deal for all the people of this country.

“The House has been clear this deal now has to change. There has to be an alternative found.

“If the Prime Minister can’t accept that then she must go. Not at an indeterminate date in the future, but now, so that we can decide the future of this country through a general election.”

2.51pm

There were cheers from some factions in Parliament Square after May’s Commons defeat was announced, but elsewhere the reaction was muted with many people expecting the third vote on the deal to fail.

One Leave protester asked the Press Association: “So what does that mean? Are we leaving on April 12 or not?”

The March to Leave protesters make their way through London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nigel Farage joined the March to Leave procession around Tate Britain, less than a mile from Parliament Square.

Asked when he wanted Brexit he said: “Tonight at 11 o’clock.”

Mr Farage told the Press Association “From Sunderland it’s a bloody long way” and congratulated those marchers who had walked the whole distance.

He said: “It’s a hell of an achievement and the symbolism couldn’t have been greater.

“I would’ve liked to have done more, I’ve just been too busy.

“I did a few days of it – and as commentators noted – I set a very fast pace.”

2.48pm

Responding to the vote result, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted:

In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April. #Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 29, 2019

2.46pm

Mrs May went on: “The European Union has been clear that any further extension will need to have a clear purpose and will need to be agreed unanimously by the heads of the other 27 member states ahead of April 12.

“It is also almost certain to involve the UK being required to hold European parliamentary elections.

“On Monday, this House will continue the process to see if there is a stable majority for a particular alternative version of our future relationship with the EU. Of course, all of the options will require the Withdrawal Agreement.

“I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House. This House has rejected no-deal. It has rejected no Brexit. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table, and today it has rejected approving the Withdrawal Agreement alone and continuing a process on the future.

“This Government will continue to press the case for the orderly Brexit that the result of the referendum demands.”

2.44pm

The Prime Minister said the implications of the vote were “grave” adding:

2.41pm

2.37pm

As MPs voted, Liberal Democrat Layla Moran tweeted that the ‘no’ lobby was “heaving”.

No lobby heaving. Lots of leavers here. Defeated roundly I predict. — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) March 29, 2019

Meanwhile, senior Tory MP and chairman of the European Scrutiny Committee, Sir Bill Cash, said “it is unconscionable” that Parliament be “politically castrated” by passing the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement.

It is unconscionable that this House should be politically castrated by voting for this Withdrawal Agreement — Bill Cash (@BillCashMP) March 29, 2019

2.35pm

Labour MP Wes Streeting (Ilford North) intervened during Mrs May’s final remarks, to dig at those who may see themselves as the next Tory leader: “She may have sacrificed her career to put the country first, but there are plenty of people who aim to follow her who’ve always put themselves first above the country.”

Independent Group MP Anna Soubry tweeted that Jacob Rees-Mogg had joined Boris Johnson in voting for the Prime Minister’s deal.

Principle counts for nothing as #JacobReesMogg & #BorisJohnson change their mind and vote for #PMDeal Pity the British people can’t have the same right to change their mind @peoplesvote_uk @TheIndGroup — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 29, 2019

2.30pm

More from the PM’s final plea to MPs before they voted: “If this motion carries today, we will bring forward a Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

She added: “By voting for this motion, members are not closing any doors. They will still have the ability through the agreement bill to influence that future relationship.

“Today’s motion is not about a blind Brexit. It is about a guaranteed Brexit.”

Mrs May continued: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended to secure the right outcome for our country.

“And when the Division Bell rings in a few moments’ time, every one of us will have to look into our hearts and decide what is best for our constituents and our country.”

Her words were not enough for Tory Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who tweeted:

I will vote today to uphold a true BREXIT to take Britain OUT of the Europe Union that I have always believed in and that my country and my constituents of Romford voted for – our United Kingdom must be a sovereign nation again and I will not compromise on that! 🇬🇧 — Andrew Rosindell MP (@AndrewRosindell) March 29, 2019

2.30pm

While MPs are voting inside the Commons, outside the protests are continuing:

A grim state of affairs outside the @HouseofCommons. A flute band playing and as they passed I saw someone doing a Nazi salute.* *There is no emoji for what I’m feeling. Sick doesn’t cover it. pic.twitter.com/GzaiJySh15 — Hannah Bardell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@HannahB4LiviMP) March 29, 2019

2.26pm

And with a roar of “Division” Speaker John Bercow clears the Commons as MPs go to vote on the latest stage of the Withdrawal Agreement.

2.20pm

Mrs May is closing the debate and told the Comons: “Today should have been the day the UK left the EU – that we are not leaving today is a matter of deep personal regret to me.

“But I remain committed to the UK leaving the EU and that is why I brought this motion to the House today.

“There are those who will say ‘the House has rejected every option so far, you’ll probably lose so why bother?’ – I bother because this is the last opportunity to guarantee Brexit.

“And I say to all those who campaigned to leave, who voted to leave, who represent constituencies that voted leave, indeed all of us who want to deliver on the vote to leave, if we do not vote for this motion today people will ask ‘why did you not vote for Brexit?’.

“By voting for this motion today we can send a message to the public and European Union that Britain stands by its word and that we’ll leave the European Union on May 22.”

Theresa May speaks in the House before the vote (House of Commons/PA)

2.10pm

As Jeremy Corbyn addressed the Commons, MP Nadine Dorries tweeted that the Conservative benches were yet to fill because:

There are a number of meetings taking place were decisions are being taken. It’s going to the wire. https://t.co/3e7uAy9dV0 — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) March 29, 2019

2.10pm

As the voting time of 2.30pm draws near, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been speaking in the debate, calling the proceedings “affront to democracy”.

He said: “The Government has run down the clock in an attempt to blackmail MPs at every turn.

“The country is in chaos and responsibility for this chaos is the Government’s, and the Government’s alone…

“Today’s vote – third time lucky the Prime Minister hopes – is an affront to democracy and an affront to this country.”