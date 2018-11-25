Four men have been arrested following violence and disorder at a Birmingham derby football match, police said.

One, aged 42, from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman leaving the Aston Villa v Birmingham City game at Villa Park on Sunday.

Another, aged 22, was arrested after allegedly setting off a flare inside the stadium, West Midlands Police said.

Four men arrested as part of the safety and security operation for the #Birmingham derby today. Small pockets of violence were reported before & after the match between Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial & Birmingham City @BCFC with officers quick to restore calm. https://t.co/ndrPFfPNxl pic.twitter.com/b7HKBKvG51 — Birmingham Police (@brumpolice) November 25, 2018

A 25-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing class A drugs, while a 19-year-old, also from Birmingham, was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

“Small pockets of violence were reported before and after the match,” the force said, but officers were “quick to restore calm”.

Superintendent Phil Dolby said: “Fortunately, the four men arrested don’t represent the majority of fans who enjoyed a great game in the way you’d expect.

“There was a large operation in place for the match which involved us working closely with both clubs and their respective supporter associations.

“Our officers will remain in the area and city centre in the hours after the game to keep everyone safe.”

The Championship game was won by Aston Villa 4-2.