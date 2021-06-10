THE Delta coronavirus variant is among "a number of positive cases" at a school in North Yorkshire.

Tadcaster Grammar School said home lateral flow testing in the run-up to and during the half term revealed the cases and several families are self-isolating.

The school said it is working closely with North Yorkshire County Council, Public Health England and the Department for Education with the situation "under constant review".

In a joint statement, Tadcaster School and North Yorkshire County Council said: "The school was made aware of a number of positive coronavirus cases in the run-up to and during the half term break as a result of routine home lateral flow testing.

"Most of these cases were then confirmed by PCR test and a small number were identified as the Delta Variant of Concern.

“Students in specified year groups are currently being asked to remain at home and are being educated remotely. They and their households are also advised to get PCR tests, even if they don’t have symptoms.

"The school is working closely with North Yorkshire County Council, Public Health England and the Department for Education to manage the situation, which is under constant review.

"The County Council and partners will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated guidance for students, families and staff as needed.

“The health and wellbeing of all students, staff and members of the wider community, as well as the continuity of education and care for students not currently in school, remain the school’s priorities."

It was the first North Yorkshire school to partially shut due to coronavirus back in March 2020.

At the time the school said: "This decision has been made primarily as our staff numbers have reduced to a critical level as a result of self-isolation, and further significant reductions are inevitable."