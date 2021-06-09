NORTH Yorkshire Police has issued almost 4,000 fines for breaches of Covid-19-related laws between the very first lockdown and early May.

Figures published by the National Police Chiefs' Council reveal a total of 3,994 fixed penalty notices were issued by North Yorkshire Police between March 27 last year and May 16 this year.

They include 98 fines handed out after April 18 – 481 fewer than the 579 processed in the previous five weeks.

The latest figures cover the easing of restrictions on April 12, which saw the return of outdoor hospitality, non-essential retail and gyms as well as the "rule of six" outdoors.

However, they do not cover the May 17 reopening which saw different households allowed to mix indoors for the first time in months.

Of the fines issued in North Yorkshire during the same time period, the majority – 3,969 – were recorded under legislation which covers the restriction of movement and large gatherings.

Under other Covid-19-related regulations, there were eight for failing to wear a face covering when required, and eight for breaching international travel rules. There were also six for breaking business regulations.

Across England and Wales, 120,519 fines were issued by the 43 territorial police forces, British Transport Police and Ministry of Defence for alleged breaches of Covid-19-related laws.

Of those, 5,117 were handed out in the four weeks to May 16, down from 16,699 the month before.