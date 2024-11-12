Channel 4 will no longer be available on some Sky and Freesat TV boxes from later this month.
The broadcaster is joining the likes of ITV and the BBC in closing all satellite SD (standard definition) services and making the switch to HD (high definition) only.
But this switch will mean Channel 4 and its variants C4+1, E4 Extra, 4Seven, E4 (SD), More4 (SD) and Film 4 (SD) will be unavailable on certain TV boxes from November.
@uktoday_ You could be eligible for a TV Licence refund. Find out how. 📺 #uknews #tvlicence #tvlicencefee #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
Channel 4 to disappear from TV boxes - see those affected
Most viewers are unaffected by the switch from SD to HD only by Channel 4.
However, from November 28 Channel 4 and other associated channels will no longer be available on:
- Older set-top boxes (which will have to upgrade)
- Satellite - including Sky and Freesat
There will be no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media, while satellite viewers with HD boxes will also be unaffected, according to Channel 4.
Do I need a TV licence to watch Netflix?
A Channel 4 spokesperson, speaking to The Sun, said: "We are changing the technology we use to broadcast our channels to Sky and Freesat households – ensuring we are delivering the highest quality HD viewing experience to all, and, opening up the potential for new services in the future.
"With Sky customers being encouraged to move to HD boxes, this will affect only a very small number of viewers.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- ITV channels 'no longer available' on TV boxes from this week - see those affected
- Freeview launching and closing channels amid 'important changes' to UK TVs
- Netflix to be removed from more than 40 TV models next month - see which ones
"This follows similar moves by ITV and Sky earlier this year.
"All our channels, along with a wide range of on-demand content, are also available on Channel 4 streaming via smart TVs, mobile, tablets and PC’s.
"Sky customers are able to upgrade to new equipment at no cost."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here