The broadcaster is joining the likes of ITV and the BBC in closing all satellite SD (standard definition) services and making the switch to HD (high definition) only.

But this switch will mean Channel 4 and its variants C4+1, E4 Extra, 4Seven, E4 (SD), More4 (SD) and Film 4 (SD) will be unavailable on certain TV boxes from November.

Channel 4 to disappear from TV boxes - see those affected

Most viewers are unaffected by the switch from SD to HD only by Channel 4.

However, from November 28 Channel 4 and other associated channels will no longer be available on:

Older set-top boxes (which will have to upgrade)

Satellite - including Sky and Freesat

There will be no changes on Freeview and Virgin Media, while satellite viewers with HD boxes will also be unaffected, according to Channel 4.

A Channel 4 spokesperson, speaking to The Sun, said: "We are changing the technology we use to broadcast our channels to Sky and Freesat households – ensuring we are delivering the highest quality HD viewing experience to all, and, opening up the potential for new services in the future.

"With Sky customers being encouraged to move to HD boxes, this will affect only a very small number of viewers.

"This follows similar moves by ITV and Sky earlier this year.

"All our channels, along with a wide range of on-demand content, are also available on Channel 4 streaming via smart TVs, mobile, tablets and PC’s.

"Sky customers are able to upgrade to new equipment at no cost."