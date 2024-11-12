The hit ITV reality show returns to TV screens this weekend with a brand new batch of celebrities set to be dropped into the Australian jungle.

These celebrities will tackled a range of challenges while on I'm a Celebrity in the hope of being crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Last year, Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final.

Which celebrity will take the crown in 2024?

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 full lineup

The stars taking part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2024 are:

Oti Mabuse (Professional dancer and Dancing on Ice judge)

Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)

Jane Moore (Loose Women and journalist)

Dean McCullough (BBC Radio 1 DJ)

Tulisa Contostavlos (N-Dubz and former X Factor judge)

Melvin Odoom (TV presenter & DJ)

Coleen Rooney (TV personality)

Barry McGuigan (Former boxing champion)

GK Barry (Podcaster and content creator)

Danny Jones (McFly and The Voice judge)

How much is Ant and Dec's net worth each

Meanwhile, BAFTA Award winning comic duo Ant and Dec will also be back to host I'm a Celebrity on ITV in 2024.

RECOMMENDED READING:

When to watch the new series of I'm a Celebrity

The new series of I'm a Celebrity kicks off this weekend.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 starts on Sunday (November 17) a 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.