From Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse to McFly band member Danny Jones, ITV has revealed the full lineup set to take part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024.
The hit ITV reality show returns to TV screens this weekend with a brand new batch of celebrities set to be dropped into the Australian jungle.
These celebrities will tackled a range of challenges while on I'm a Celebrity in the hope of being crowned king or queen of the jungle.
Last year, Sam Thompson was crowned King of the Jungle, beating Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the final.
Meet your 2024 Campmates! 👀— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2024
The Jungle’s calling @antanddec as #ImACeleb returns to @itv and @wearestv, Sunday at 9pm 🌴 pic.twitter.com/SxzdDFZIuW
Which celebrity will take the crown in 2024?
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 full lineup
The stars taking part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2024 are:
- Oti Mabuse (Professional dancer and Dancing on Ice judge)
- Alan Halsall (Coronation Street)
- Jane Moore (Loose Women and journalist)
- Dean McCullough (BBC Radio 1 DJ)
- Tulisa Contostavlos (N-Dubz and former X Factor judge)
- Melvin Odoom (TV presenter & DJ)
- Coleen Rooney (TV personality)
- Barry McGuigan (Former boxing champion)
- GK Barry (Podcaster and content creator)
- Danny Jones (McFly and The Voice judge)
How much is Ant and Dec's net worth each
Meanwhile, BAFTA Award winning comic duo Ant and Dec will also be back to host I'm a Celebrity on ITV in 2024.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- I'm a Celebrity spin-off show set for return 4 years after being axed by ITV
- ITV channels 'no longer available' on TV boxes from this week - see those affected
- BBC gives fans first look at new Death in Paradise spin-off with trailer release
When to watch the new series of I'm a Celebrity
The new series of I'm a Celebrity kicks off this weekend.
I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here 2024 starts on Sunday (November 17) a 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here