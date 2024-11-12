A WINDOW has been smashed at one of York’s longest-running shops.
The attack left a hole and shattered glass in the door of Monk Bar Model Shop in Goodramgate.
Two police vans were seen close to the shop entrance, which was cordoned off this morning (November 12) with police tape and an officer was seen leaving the premises with the owner.
The shattered glass was inside the shop on the floor close to the entrance.
Established in 1963, the shop is a family-owned business which stocks model railways, plastic kits, Scalextric, scenic and accessories.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment and will update the story here when we receive more information.
