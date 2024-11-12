North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate were called to the incident in Knaresborough at 11pm last night (November 11).

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to reports of industrial machinery on fire.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jet and no damage was sustained to the machinery.

“The cause was accidental due to overheating and advice was given to staff.”