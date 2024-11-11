And now officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at 8.55pm on Tuesday, October 8 at the Co-op in Langborne Road, Whitby.

A police spokesperson said: "A person entered the store and has taken a quantity of coffee and has made no attempt to pay.

"Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

You can email Scott.Nixon@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help or call 101 and ask for Scott Nixon. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240183893 when passing on information.