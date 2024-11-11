A young boy on a bike suffered injuries after he was attacked by a middle-aged man in York, police said.
The incident happened next to a bus stop in Danebury Drive, York, at around 4.40pm on Saturday, November 2.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A young boy was on a black mountain bike cycling towards Acomb Green when he was assaulted by a man causing reddening to his cheekbone and slight swelling.
"The suspect is described as being middle-aged, with a bald head and was wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans."
Please email rosie.prior@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rosie Prior, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240200515 when passing on information.
