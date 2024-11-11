Weather forecasters from the Met Office have rubbished suggestions that Yorkshire may be in for an Arctic blast at the end of this month.

They moved to reassure people that temperatures will be normal after reports that some parts of the UK could see up to 30cm of snow as temperatures plunged to a chilly -6 later this month.

A spokesman for the Met Office was adamant, however.

"There is no sign of snow," he said.

In fact, over the next few days the cloudy weather is expected to give way to sunnier skies.

The snow alert was issued after data from the website WXCharts - which visualises different models of future weather patterns from forecasters around the world.

But experts caution that a weather model - such as the one used by WXCharts - is not the same as a forecast.