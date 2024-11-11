Thieves struck at Flannels, in New Street, at 3.35pm on Monday, October 21.

North Yorkshire Police today (Monday, November 11) said the men pictured may have information that could help the investigation, urging anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

“Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240192707 when passing on information.”