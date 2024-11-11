North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 4.45am on Tuesday, October 22, in Palm House Drive, Selby, and involved a person stealing various items from an unattended car.

A police spokesperson said: "Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

You can email mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240192781 when passing on information.