Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman officers want to speak to after a thief struck at a gift shop in York city centre.
A woman entered Give the Dog a Bone, in Fossgate, at 3.10pm on Friday, October 18, selected two items but only paid for one.
North Yorkshire Police today (Monday, November 11) issued the image and said the woman pictured may have information to help the investigation, urging anyone who recognises her to get in touch.
Those who can help are asked to email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for Ben Hepworth.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote reference number 12240193759 when passing on information to the police or Crimestoppers.
