Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to after £200 of baby clothes were stolen in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at 12.28pm on Thursday, October 24 and involved £200 of baby clothes being stolen from Boots in Monks Cross Shopping Park.
A force spokesperson said: "Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."
Please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240194723 when passing on information.
