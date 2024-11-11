The Pantry at Castle Museum received the poor grade following an inspection by City of York Council inspectors on September 6.

The website of the Food Standards Agency says the venue was rated ‘improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling, ‘generally satisfactory’ for the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building, but it was a matter of ‘major improvement necessary’ for management of food safety.

City of York Council declined to send a copy of the inspector’s report to the Press, as requested, in case the council took any action against the café in future.

A spokesperson for the York Museum Trust told the Press they contacted Sketch, who run the café at the Museum.

They said: "Since the report the cafe has been reinspected and has been rated at a 5, which was the previous score.”

The spokesperson added: “This updated rating will be published shortly. The issues that were raised were resolved quickly and we continue to provide a high quality service and offer to all our customers."