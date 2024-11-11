The ecclesiastical settings inspire gothic imaginings and serve as the heart of a community; a place of sanctuary, where we mark life’s landmarks, from birth to grave.

Methodism was founded by John Wesley. Wesley preached in Malton in the 1770s close to the site of the Wesley Centre, which was designed by the renowned architect, Rev William Jenkins. It’s one of just over a dozen Jenkins designed.

This month's Yorkshire Life reveals that there are only 41 Grade II listed Methodist buildings in Britain, and only three are older than the Wesley Centre. Despite its historic importance, the building was twice put for sale with no takers, and was at risk of being mothballed.

Paul Emberley, led the campaign to save the Wesley Centre. He is pictured at the start of the restoration work. (Image: Supplied) Paul Emberley, a local resident, helped to lead the campaign to save it: 'Eminent conservationists say this building is very special,' says Paul.

After an extensive consultation in the North Yorkshire market town, which uncovered a dearth of buildings for community use, a plan was hatched to turn the centre into a vibrant community hub, complete with a 600-seater concert hall, community café, and events space, whilst remaining a place of worship, and home to the Malton Free Fridge project, a foodbank that serves 30,000 people a year.

Paul explains, 'We said, it’s more than saving the building, it’s about community too. In all of its more than 200 years of history it has been at the epicentre of the community and we want to revitalise that.'

Tackling a historic building means red tape, sympathetic restoration, and consultation. Paul and his team have been hugely successful securing £2 million to date for the transformation.

Approximately half a million has been given by the Methodist Church itself. Just over half a million has been given via government grants, with the balance from grant making trusts, personal giving, and donations, as well as some loan finance.

The funds have been used to repair the roof, and transform the north wing into commercial office space, which provides a valuable income to the centre, as well as towards the sensitive restoration and transformation of the main church interior with state-of-the-art fittings, and pipe organ restoration.

The Wesley Centre aims to re-open its large main space in the autumn as one of the best concert halls in Ryedale, offering a cultural beating heart for the market town and surrounding communities.

Part of what makes it special is Paul’s commitment to heritage, quality and craftmanship in the restoration and as part of its final push, it’s launched a smaller fundraising appeal to raise £50,000 to help cover the cost of bespoke furniture.

MD Justin Bartlett, in the workshop at Treske, Thirsk, North Yorkshire (Image: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian) Thirsk furniture maker Treske has been commissioned to source 250 elegant Howe chairs, used by many cathedrals and other large places of worship, and to produce a suite of bespoke sanctuary furniture.

Treske, a Norse word for Thirsk, was founded in 1973 and specialises in beautifully crafted hardwood furniture, emphasising quality and customisation.

Its managing director Justin Bartlett is enthusastic about the project, 'It’s a privilege to create bespoke pieces for the Wesley Centre. It’s more than function, it’s about respecting the centre’s spiritual heritage and its community values.'

Justin has been running the business for 24 years, which now has a £2.5m turnover and 25 staff who specialise in making made-to-order domestic furniture, inspired by Scandinavian mid-century designs.

'Our head of design, Mike Mcintosh, takes inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement and the renowned furniture and textile designer, Charles Voysey, Justin says

Treske, of Thirsk, North Yorkshire. The company manufactures high quality furniture. (Image: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian) 'We are seeing a current trend in walnut carved furniture and ‘50s shapes and designs. We have around 400 customers, mainly in Yorkshire and the North East, so the local area is really important to us for our domestic and kitchen furniture, but we have also made a name for supplying ecclesial furniture across the UK and internationally, with distribution partners in Germany and Bosnia.'

Customers have included Ripon, Manchester and Liverpool Cathedral and St Magnus Cathedral in Orkney.

Treske delivered bespoke furniture to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, just two days before the Queen died. The architects of the chapel’s renovation praised the fine Yorkshire craftsmanship, for achieving a complex balance of elegance, comfort, and unobtrusiveness, helping preserve the chapel’s peaceful ambience.

Other customers of note include the National Trust, the Burton Room at York University, and the Borthwick Institute for Archives. International clients include the Hong Kong Seafarers Mission.

Raw materials in the Thirsk furniture making factory. (Image: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian) The sanctuary furniture designed for the Wesley Centre includes a gracefully curved front communion table, reading desks, and dark red leather kneelers.

Justin said, 'the Wesley Centre has been involved in the design of the furniture at every stage and American Black Walnut, a beautiful smooth timber with a warm grain was chosen to harmonise with other elements of the restoration. All the wood we use is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Timber approved, meaning wood is sourced from a managed woodland based in north America and Europe, with replanting schemes. This is very important to us. We steer clear of tropical timbers. We also support the Woodland Heritage Charity, which researches tree disease and how to keep trees healthy. We used to build furniture with Ash and it is devasting to think of their destruction through disease.'

Paul said it was important to work with local, skilled, craftspeople for the furniture, to respect the building’s rare heritage and to re-equip it for generations to come.

One of the furniture makers at Treske, Thirsk. (Image: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian) 'The Wesley Centre was built 213 years ago. One of the hallmarks of its architect, Revd Williams Jenkins who was also a Methodist minister, was to create virtually square buildings. This highlighted the auditory and amphitheatre form of ‘preaching’ chapels. To ensure this building serves another 213 years, we’re preserving and sympathetically adapting this for all in the community, with the ambition to be the best classical concert hall in Ryedale.

'We’re now asking for help with this unique furniture appeal. All of the items can be personalised with a unique inscription – perhaps in memory of a loved one, or to mark a special occasion or event. It’s an opportunity for memories to be treasured in this historic place – for generations to come.'

Broadcaster Selina Scott has backed the appeal to become a community hub.

Selina Scott has added her support to the Wesley Centre appeal. (Image: Richard Swaine)

She says, 'We've seen beautiful buildings similar to this across the country completely gutted and turned into pubs or supermarkets. One of the issues I passionately campaign against is developers being given cart blanche to wreck beauty. The ancient market town of Malton shows that rural economies can succeed while cherishing and safeguarding the qualities that give the wonderful and friendly town so much of its character.'

Paul adds: 'We want the Wesley Centre to represent the qualities that many hold dear. To be a space of music, culture, beauty, community and of worship, that lasts for centuries to come.'

Treske showroom in Thirsk is open 10am-5pm weekdays and 10am-1pm, Saturday. To support the Malton Wesley Centre furniture appeal, email maltonwesleycentre@btinternet.com for full details or call 01653 918911.