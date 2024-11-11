York St John University launched Converge in 2008 as a partnership with mental health services to help those who use them.

Now, it has appointed Dr Simon Procter as the new Director of Converge, replacing founder director Professor Nick Rowe.

Simon, a Professor with the School of the Arts at York St John, is a music therapist and music sociologist. For almost 30 years, he worked for Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, most recently as Director of Music Services.

RECOMMENDED:



Simon’s new role with Converge will see him working across the York St John campus developing educational opportunities for local people who experience mental ill health.



Simon said: “I find Converge really exciting and utterly unique. It is arts based but it’s about so much more. It’s about giving people opportunities to thrive through engaging with so many different choices for creativity and learning.



“Converge is embedded in York, in the city, in the University, and having a physical presence on campus means we have a real commitment to people who might otherwise find studying intimidating or have had difficult previous experiences of education.



“Converge has developed a remarkable way of bringing people from clinic to campus. I am also keen to explore how we can continue to support people in their journeys from the campus into the wider community, building on their experiences of learning with Converge, as they find their own ways of flourishing in life. That might include work of various kinds, further study, or simply a renewed sense of creativity and possibility.”



Professor Matthew Reason, Director of the Institute for Social Justice at York St John University, said: “Converge has been a huge York St John success story, positively transforming the lives of countless individuals and shaping the university’s culture as a landmark example of education for social justice.



“The appointment of Professor Simon Procter as the new Director is fantastic news. I look forward to working with him as Converge continues to flourish and grow.”



Converge’s courses help its students to develop skills in a supportive educational environment. Converge students have the freedom to be creative, challenge themselves and discover new abilities.



Most courses take place at York St John University. Courses are taught by staff, students and people with particular expertise and their own experience of mental ill health. Courses are also offered online and by post.



In the academic year 2023/24, 16 years on, Converge enrolled a record number of 305 Converge students and ran 58 Converge courses.