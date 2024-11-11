Jason Holdgate and Nicola Anne Beck were not asked to enter a plea when they appeared before Leeds Crown Court for a brief hearing today (Monday, November 11).

They are both charged with murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges come after the body of a 72-year-old man was found at a property in Whitethorn Close, in Huntington, on Monday, November 4.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said the 10-day trial would start on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

After speaking with the prosecution and defence barristers, he adjourned the case until Friday, December 13, when there will be pre-trial preparation hearing.

An application for bail was not made by Holdgate, 32, of Whitehorn Close, or Beck, 42, of no fixed address.

Both were remanded in custody.

Holdgate, who is being represented by Eddison Flint, appeared in court for the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name.

Beck, who is being represented by Glenn Parsons, appeared via video link wearing a pink hooded jumper zipped open with a t-shirt underneath.