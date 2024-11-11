RJC Plant Services Ltd of Church Fenton will be taking to the roads again on Friday December 1 to help the Mission Christmas appeal.

Last year, its RJC Jolly Drive-Thru collected more than two tonnes of toys and gifts, but this year it hopes for even more with more of its vehicles and staff taking part.

The drive-thru will take place at the Church Fenton light switch-on, where the team will be on hand to accept donations and help brighten the holidays for children across North and West Yorkshire.

The event will begin in Saxton at 4.15pm before driving through Barkston and heading to Church Fenton at 4.55pm.

Zena Jackson, Company Secretary at RJC, said: “Lots of families are facing challenges this year, and we want to ensure as many children as possible wake up with a present to open on Christmas Day.

“The Mission Christmas appeal is a fantastic campaign, and we’re proud to support it with the help of our incredible local community. With Santa, elves, and plenty of festive cheer, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone join us to make this a memorable event.”

The drive-thru event follows RJC’s recent recognition as a finalist in the 2024 Yorkshire Post Business Awards for its charity work, underscoring the company’s commitment to making a difference in the community.

The firm released a naked charity calendar in September in aid of Melanoma UK and they have become well known for their Random Acts of Kindness to individuals and charities throughout the year.

The Mission Christmas appeal accepts new, unwrapped gifts for children from birth to 18 years old. RJC’s collection drive on December 1 will deliver these donations directly to Mission Christmas HQ.

The company is also accepting donations to its Church Fenton base in the lead up to the day.

For more information on the fundraiser and how to get involved, visit www.rjcplantservices.com.