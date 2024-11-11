The scheme, which promises to deliver 2,500 homes and up to a million square feet of office space, is already working its way through the planning process, with several parts of it already approved.

Many roads and related infrastructure have also been completed.

The new development director is Karen Stafeckis, who joins from Leeds based CEG (Commercial Estates Group), where she was Head of Development, working on major projects in the city.

Karen will operate under Tom Gilman, Managing Director of McLaren Regeneration, and will work closely with Allan Cook, founder of Arlington Real Estate, the strategic development partners of York Central.

Together, they will drive the transformation of one of the largest brownfield sites in England, working with Homes England and Network Rail Property, as well as key partners including the City of York Council and the National Railway Museum.

(Image: Supplied)

In addition to the homes and offices, York Central will also deliver improvements to the York Railway Station and an enhanced National Railway Museum.

The 45-hectare site has the potential to generate up to 6,500 jobs, boost York’s economy by £1.1bn GVA, or 20 per cent.

Stafeckis will have a strategic role within the York Central team, which includes Jack Widdup, a current Development Director at McLaren Living, who will focus on York Central, and Joseph Young, a recent graduate joining as a Development Surveyor.

Tom Gilman said: “York Central is a significant project for York and the UK, which will transform one of the largest brownfield sites into a vibrant and sustainable mixed-use community.

“We are assembling a strong team composed of experienced professionals, with expertise and insights gained from major regional regeneration projects and broad sector knowledge. I welcome Karen, Jack and Joseph to the team and very much look forward to working together to deliver an outstanding new quarter for the city of York.”

Karen said: "York Central is one of the UK's most exciting regeneration projects, with huge opportunity and potential. I'm really looking forward to working with Tom and the team, our partners, stakeholders and local people to deliver our vision for a highly sustainable place, full of life, vitality and community."

Karen Stafeckis (Image: Supplied)

“A key focus for me is to embed and deliver upon the generational environmental and social sustainability commitments and opportunities that this development presents. “

Jack will devise the housing strategy and ensure its delivery, with a focus on the Build to Rent and Co living housing projects. Joseph will support the team across all elements of the development process.