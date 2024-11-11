And as part of the operation knife amnesty bins will also be available in police stations across North Yorkshire - including York.

Members of the public are encouraged to wrap bladed items safely in thick paper or cardboard, and drop them off at York, Scarborough, Malton, Northallerton, Harrogate or Skipton police stations.

Police said that under the terms of the amnesty - which launches today (Monday, November 11) - they will not get into trouble, even if the item is illegal.

The amnesty is part of Operation Sceptre, a national push this week to get knives and other weapons off the streets.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Sygrove said: "We will also be proactively targeting people who are known to us for knife possession.

"And there will be targeted patrols in certain areas, with officers being deployed to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying a blade.

"Officers will also be visiting schools across the county, and engaging with specific young people who are particularly at risk of slipping into knife crime.

"In addition, we’re continuing to work closely with retailers to ensure bladed items are not sold illegally."

In a similar week-long intensification in May this year, the force took 45 knives and other weapons out of circulation in North Yorkshire – 10 which were seized from people who were stopped while carrying them and 35 which were handed in at amnesty bins.

North Yorkshire Police made 10 knife crime arrests during the week.

It is illegal to carry a knife or weapon in public without “good reason” or to use any knife in a threatening way.

An example of “good reason” would be a tradesman who is carrying bladed items for work, which is a genuine and lawful purpose, said police.

However, some types of knife and weapons are banned altogether, even if you just keep them at home.

You can find out more about the laws here

If you have a knife or weapon and need to check whether it is legal, you can get in touch with police using the ‘contact us’ section of the police website or by calling on 101, then selecting option one.

If you are worried about someone carrying a knife, you should contact police on 101 or report it on the force website.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

You could also speak to a family member or trusted adult for advice, and they can help you report your concerns, and you can find more information and support by searching Fearless.org