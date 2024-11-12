The outdoor ice rink for this year's Winter Wonderland is currently under construction at York Designer Outlet, with the Wonderland set to open its doors on Friday, November 15.

Haribo is the headline sponsor for the Wonderland this year, and the sweet manufacturer's signature Goldbear will top the planned tree.

The rink will measure 975 square metres, and is billed by Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland as "the largest" such rink in the North of England.

A café, terrace, and viewing platform will be set alongside the rink.

The rink for the event is currently under construction at York Designer Outlet (Image: Supplied)

As well as skating, the event will also offer fun for all ages at the fairground, with a Ghost House, vintage Dodgems, modern rides, and game stalls in store.

New to the event this year will be the outdoor German Grill, offering gourmet sausages and spiced drinks.

A snowy woodland walk, with picnic tables and illuminated gingerbread men, will make for a festive outdoor eating area; and will lead to Santa's cosy log cabin grotto, where a warm welcome and a special gift for children awaits.

The retail offering is set to increase, with the Christmas market doubling in size from six cabins to twelve.

Phil Murphy, vice president of marketing at Haribo UK and Ireland, said: "As a proud Yorkshire business, we’re always delighted to get involved in events close to our home in Pontefract and Castleford.

Georgi Wood, event organiser of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, said: "We are delighted to welcome Haribo as our headline sponsor for Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland.

"Haribo likes to bring happiness to all ages and so do we, so a fun collaboration lies ahead!

"Goldbear will be the perfect festive topper for our Christmas tree and we’ll also have some fun new decorations and theming around the event, making Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland the ideal place for the Christmas selfie!"

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland will open at 9.45am on Friday, November 15, and will close on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Tickets for a 45-minute skating session are priced at £14.95 for adults and £13.95 for children and concessions.

Family packages are available for families of three, four, or five.

More information is available at www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com

Santa will return to his Grotto this year, too, and reservations can be made either through the Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland website or directly at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/york